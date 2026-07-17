Blue Jays' Anthony Santander: Still battling shoulder discomfort

Santander is still dealing with discomfort in his surgically-repaired left shoulder and recently got another cortisone shot, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Santander underwent surgery to repair his labrum back in February and has yet to resume swinging the bat. It's becoming increasingly unlikely that he plays this season. Signed to a five-year, $92.5 million deal following the 2024 season, Santander's tenure in Toronto has been a nightmare after he slashed just .175/.271/.294 across 54 games last regular season.