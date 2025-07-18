Blue Jays' Anthony Santander: Yet to swing, being checked out
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Santander (shoulder) hasn't resumed swinging and will be evaluated by the Blue Jays' medical staff in Toronto, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Santander will return to Toronto to undergo further evaluations. The outfielder has hit a plateau in his recovery from a left shoulder subluxation and hasn't been cleared to swing since being placed on the injured list May 30. He'll become eligible for activation toward the end of July, but there's no timeline for his return.
