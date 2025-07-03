Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Absent from lineup again Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bichette (knee) remains out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Yankees.
Bichette tweaked his right knee when he stepped on a ball during batting practice prior to Monday's game versus the Yankees, and he will wind up being out of the lineup for all four games of the series. Ernie Clement will again handle shortstop, and Will Wagner will be to Clement's right at third base.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Out of lineup, but improving•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Considered day-to-day•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Scratched Monday with sore knee•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Smacks leadoff homer•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Picks up trio of hits•