Bichette (quad) was activated from the 10-day injured list Friday, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

It's the first day Bichette was eligible to return and he has rejoined a Blue Jays club which currently sits a half game up on the Rangers for the final playoff spot in the American League. Bichette did not go out on a rehab assignment, so a little rust is possible, but fantasy managers will be happy to stick him back into their lineups as soon as they're able.