Bichette and the Blue Jays have avoided arbitration by agreeing to a three-year contract extension, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

The financial terms haven't been announced, but Bichette is assuredly looking at a massive raise from the $723,000 he made last season. Bichette was set for his arbitration hearing on Thursday, but instead the star shortstop will receive a multi-year deal for his strong efforts. It buys out his remaining arbitration years, and he'll still hit free-agency after the 2026 season. In 2022, Bichette 's red-hot September saw him finish with an .802 OPS, 24 homers, 93 RBI and 13 stolen bases over his 159 appearances.