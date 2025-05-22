Bichette went 2-for-6 with two RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 14-0 win over the Padres.
It was another multi-hit game by Bichette, who now has 19 such occurrences in 2025. Over his last 20 outings (85 at-bats), the 27-year-old shortstop is batting a strong .294 with four homers, seven doubles, 11 RBI, 11 runs scored and two stolen bases. Bichette ranks sixth in the American League with 59 hits on the season.
