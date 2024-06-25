The Blue Jays activated Bichette (calf) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Bichette will skip a rehab assignment and rejoin the floundering Blue Jays following a minimum 10-day stay on the IL. Isiah Kiner-Falefa had been handling shortstop while Bichette was on the shelf but now will slide back to third base.
