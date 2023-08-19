Bichette (knee) was activated off the injured list as expected Saturday.
Bichette has been out since the start of August while dealing with patellar tendinitis in his right knee. He looked very much ready to go in his two rehab appearances, going 4-for-5 with a homer. Paul DeJong was designated for assignment to clear space for Bichette's return.
