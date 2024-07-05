Bichette (forearm) will start at shortstop and bat second Friday against the Mariners.
Bichette was hit by a pitch during Wednesday's contest and had to sit out Thursday's game as a result, but he seems to be feeling well enough to play Friday. The 26-year-old has been having a down season at the plate, posting a career-worst .613 OPS in 308 plate appearances.
