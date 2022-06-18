site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Back in action Saturday
Bichette (foot) is starting Saturday against the Yankees.
Bichette sat out Friday's series opener due to a foot contusion, but he'll start at shortstop and bat second Saturday. He went 1-for-13 with a run, an RBI and two strikeouts over his last three games.
