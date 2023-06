Bichette went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Astros.

He tagged Rafael Montero for an insurance run in the eighth inning, giving Bichette 13 homers on the year and four in his last 11 games. The shortstop has been held hitless only twice in his last 17 contests, a stretch in which he's slashing an impressive .360/.368/.560.