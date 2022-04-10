Bichette went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 4-3 victory versus Texas.

Bichette singled in the first inning and came around to score, then belted a game-tying 425-foot solo shot in the fifth. The 24-year-old has collected a pair of hits in each of Toronto's first two contests and had scored four total runs. Bichette was a popular first-round pick in fantasy drafts this season after belting 29 homers and swiping 25 bags in 2021.

