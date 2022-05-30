Bichette went 2-for-6 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's 11-10 win over the Angels.

Bichette posted his fourth multi-hit game in his last five contests, and he's had an extra-base hit in each one. He delivered a big one Sunday, hitting a game-tying solo shot in the eighth inning to knot the score at 10-10. The shortstop's surge has him up to a .253/.285/.419 slash line with seven homers, 24 RBI, 23 runs scored, 12 doubles and four stolen bases through 207 plate appearances.