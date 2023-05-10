Bichette went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 8-4 loss to the Phillies.

He was one of the few Jays to have much success against Aaron Nola on the night, launching a solo shot off the right-hander in the sixth inning. Bichette has five multi-hit performances in his last nine games, batting a blistering .375 (15-for-40) over that stretch to boost his slash line on the season to .331/.372/.545 with eight homers, 24 RBI and 26 runs in 36 contests. The only disappointing element of his production so far has been his 1-for-3 showing on steal attempts.