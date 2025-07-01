Manager John Schneider said after Monday's 5-4 win over the Yankees that Bichette (knee) is day-to-day and isn't expected to undergo any additional testing, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Bichette stepped on a baseball in pregame warmups and was scratched from the lineup after initially being penciled in as the Blue Jays' leadoff hitter for Monday's contest. Ernie Clement moved over to shortstop and hit leadoff in his absence. Bichette should have a chance to play Tuesday.