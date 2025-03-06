Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Thursday that Bichette could bat leadoff or cleanup this season, "depending on who we're facing," Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Schneider has decided on Vladimir Guerrero in the two hole and Anthony Santander in the three spot, but who bats before them and after them is not yet written in ink. Bichette has been the vast majority of his career hitting second, but his 106 starts in the cleanup spot are the second-most of any position in the batting order. George Springer has been the club's regular leadoff man during his four seasons in Toronto but might bat lower in the order in 2025.