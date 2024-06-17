Blue Jays manager John Schneider said that Bichette (calf) could be available off the bench for Monday's game against the Red Sox, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Bichette is out of the lineup for the third consecutive game while he works his way back from a right calf injury, but Schneider suggested that the shortstop is trending in the right direction and is scheduled to do "more hitting, baserunning, agility stuff" during a pregame workout. If Bichette responds well to those activities, the Blue Jays could call on him to make a pinch-hitting appearance in Monday's contest. Even if the Blue Jays opt to stay away from Bichette for another day, he would still seem likely to avoid a trip to the injured list and could be back in the lineup as soon as Tuesday.