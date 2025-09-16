Bichette could return in time for the postseason after a second opinion confirmed that the PCL sprain in his left knee will not require surgery, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Bichette last played Sept. 6 and it's unclear how many, if any, regular-season games he'll be able to participate in down the stretch. However, it seems there is optimism the shortstop can return in time for the playoffs. The Blue Jays have been using Andres Gimenez at shortstop of late in Bichette's stead.