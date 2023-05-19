Bichette went 3-for-4 with a home run in Thursday's loss against the Yankees.
Bichette popped a first-inning homer and picked up two singles off Nestor Cortes. Unfortunately he didn't have an at-bat with runners in scoring position. The shortstop is cruising with a .328 batting average and nine homers. The only downside of Bichette's season is his lack of steals. He has swiped one bag in 2023 after taking 38 in the previous two seasons combined.
