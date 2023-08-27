The Blue Jays announced that Bichette was removed from Sunday's game against the Guardians due to right quadricep tightness, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

Bichette went 0-for-3 on the day and may have suffered the injury in his final at-bat in the bottom of the fifth, when he was slow to get out of the batter's box on a groundout to second base. Santiago Espinal stepped in at shortstop in the next half inning to replace Bichette, who can be viewed as day-to-day heading into Monday's series opener versus the Nationals.