Bichette went 2-for-4 with one double, two RBI and one steal in Thursday's victory over the Red Sox.

Bichette tallied a two-run double off righty starter Kutter Crawford to give the Blue Jays a 2-0 lead. The shortstop has hit well in his last four games with a .412 average in 17 at-bats. The 24-year-old has 15 home runs in 422 at-bats facing righties and only two home runs in 76 at-bats against southpaws.