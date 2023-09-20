Bichette went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and an additional run scored in Tuesday's win over the Yankees.

Bichette extended the Jays' lead to 4-1 in the fifth inning with a two-run blast off Clarke Schmidt, his 19th homer of the year and his first since Aug. 20. The 25-year-old Bichette had been slumping coming into Tuesday's contest, going 10-for-60 (.167) with a .420 OPS in his previous 15 games. Overall, he's still slashing an impressive .304/.336/.474 with 67 RBI and 59 runs scored through 550 plate appearances this season.