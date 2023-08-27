Bichette was removed ahead of the sixth inning of Sunday's game against the Guardians due to an apparent lower-body injury, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports. He went hitless in three at-bats prior to departing.

Though the nature of Bichette's injury isn't yet known, Matheson notes that the shortstop wasn't running close to full speed out of the batter's box while grounding out to second base in the bottom of the fifth inning. Santiago Espinal came off the bench to replace Bichette in the top of the sixth. Expect the Blue Jays to provide an update on Bichette's condition later Sunday.