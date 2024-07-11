Bichette was removed from Wednesday's game versus San Francisco due to right calf soreness.

The severity of Bichette's injury remains unclear, but it was apparently bothering him enough to warrant his removal from Wednesday's contest in the fourth inning. Leo Jimenez entered as Bichette's replacement at shortstop and would likely be the next man up to start should the 26-year-old's calf cause him to miss any amount of time.