Bichette (knee) is expected to be back in the Blue Jays' lineup Saturday in Cincinnati, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Bichette revealed the news himself while being interviewed after he homered and played shortstop Thursday in his second rehab game with Triple-A Buffalo. He will fly to Cincinnati to join his team Friday, but it sounds like the Jays will wait until Saturday to activate him or at least put him in the lineup. Bichette has been sidelined since late July because of patellar tendinitis in his right knee.