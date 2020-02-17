Bichette is expected to begin the season hitting leadoff, followed by Cavan Biggio and Vlad Guerrero Jr., Gregor Chisholm of The Toronto Star reports.

It's a little unusual for a manager to be setting his regular-season batting order this early, but given the nature of the Jays roster it's no surprise that Charlie Montoyo plans to put his trio of talented youngsters right at the top. Hitting leadoff should afford Bichette plenty of stolen-base opportunities, but he'll need to improve on his 4-for-8 performance in the majors last year if he wants to see consistent green lights.