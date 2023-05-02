Bichette went 5-for-5 with a three-run home run and a steal in Monday's 6-5 loss against the Red Sox.

Bichette blasted a homer and racked up three RBI for a second straight night en route to posting his second five-hit game of the season. After a torrid start, the shortstop had cooled off a bit, but he appears to be back on track again and is currently slashing .344/.379/.522 with seven home runs and 21 RBI. Bichette also recorded his first steal of the year Monday, which hasn't been a big part of his game since going 25-for-26 during his first season as a full-time starter (2021).