Bichette went 4-for-4 in Saturday's 10-0 win over Boston.
Bichette has notched multiple hits in seven of his last 10 games, though he has only tallied four RBI during that span. The shortstop has recorded an incredible .423 average and .699 slugging percentage over 123 at-bats since the start of September.
