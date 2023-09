Bichette went 4-for-5 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI in Friday's 11-4 win over the Rays.

The 25-year-old shortstop has had a tough season overall, but Bichette has caught fire during the Jays' playoff push. He's reeled off six multi-hit performances in the last 10 games, slashing .364/.391/.523 with two homers, two steals, seven RBI and 11 runs, and his surge has helped reduce Toronto's magic number for a wild-card spot down to one.