Bichette isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.
The Blue Jays will give Bichette a chance to regroup Wednesday, as the 27-year-old has slashed just .163/.217/.186 in 46 plate appearances across his last 10 games. Ernie Clement will start at shortstop instead, opening up second base for Michael Stefanic.
