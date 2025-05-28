default-cbs-image
Bichette isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.

The Blue Jays will give Bichette a chance to regroup Wednesday, as the 27-year-old has slashed just .163/.217/.186 in 46 plate appearances across his last 10 games. Ernie Clement will start at shortstop instead, opening up second base for Michael Stefanic.

