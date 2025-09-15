Bichette is receiving a second opinion on his injured left knee from Dr. Dan Cooper in Dallas on Monday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The initial diagnosis on Bichette is that he's dealing with a sprained PCL, and the Blue Jays hope to have a better idea as to the shortstop's timeline for a return after his visit with a specialist Monday. Bichette plans to rejoin the Blue Jays in Tampa Bay this week, but it seems unlikely he'll be activated from the 10-day injured list when first eligible Wednesday. With Bichette sidelined, Andres Gimenez has handled shortstop in each of Toronto's last three games.