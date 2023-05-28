Bichette went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, one triple and three additional RBI in Saturday's 9-7 loss to the Twins.

Bichette extended his hit streak to seven games Saturday while also posting his fifth multi-hit performance in that stretch. He also smacked a home run for the second consecutive game, taking Pablo Lopez deep in the first inning. The shortstop drove in four of the Blue Jays' seven runs, boosting his season total to 37 RBI which is tied for 10th in MLB. Through 53 games, Bichette is slashing.335/.373/.537 with 11 home runs and two stolen bases.