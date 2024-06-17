Bichette (calf) remains out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox.
It will be the third straight start Bichette has missed as he battles a right calf injury. He had reported improvement Sunday, so it's looking like Bichette will have a good shot to avoid the injured list. However, he will yield to Isiah Kiner-Falefa at shortstop again Monday while Ernie Clement occupies the hot corner.
