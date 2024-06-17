Share Video

Link copied!

Bichette (calf) remains out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox.

It will be the third straight start Bichette has missed as he battles a right calf injury. He had reported improvement Sunday, so it's looking like Bichette will have a good shot to avoid the injured list. However, he will yield to Isiah Kiner-Falefa at shortstop again Monday while Ernie Clement occupies the hot corner.

More News