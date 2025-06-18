Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Hits clutch homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bichette went 2-for-5 with a double, a solo home run and an additional run scored during Tuesday's 5-4 win over Arizona.
Bichette and Addison Barger hit back-to-back home runs in the ninth inning to tie and win the contest. It was Bichette's fifth home run in his last 18 games, and he's 20-for-74 (.270) with 12 runs and 17 RBI during that stretch. He's got nine long balls this season and has posted a .737 OPS.
