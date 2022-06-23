Bichette went 2-for-5 with a grand slam during Wednesday's 9-5 win against the White Sox.
Bichette singled during the opening frame and was stranded at second base, but he came through with a 388-foot homer with the bases loaded during the fourth inning to put Toronto up 7-0. The long ball is a welcome sight for the 24-year-old, as he entered Wednesday's contest with a .467 OPS in 10 games since hitting his previous home run June 10. Bichette is hitting .260/.306/.427 with 11 home runs, 38 RBI, 39 runs and five stolen bases through 68 games this year.