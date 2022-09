Bichette went 2-for-4 with a three-run double and a run scored in Saturday's win over the Pirates.

Bichette scored on a Raimel Tapia groundout in the fourth inning, then smacked a deep double in the seventh that scored Matt Chapman, George Springer and Vladimir Guerrero. Bichette has been on fire recently, going 9-for-29 (.310) with five RBI and four runs scored. During that span, the shortstop has raised his batting average from .259 to .265.