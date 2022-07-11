Bichette went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Mariners.

Bichette saw a 13-game hitting streak end Saturday, but he was right back at it Sunday with his fourth three-hit game this season. He hit a two-run single in the fifth inning and a go-ahead solo shot in the seventh, but the Blue Jays fell short in the end. The shortstop has gone 13-for-45 (.289) in July, and he's up to a .259/.301/.430 slash line with 14 homers, 48 RBI, 47 runs scored and five stolen bases through 86 games overall.