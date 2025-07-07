Bichette went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Angels.

Bichette's solo home run in the fourth inning marked his 100th hit of the season, and he later came around to score the game-winning run in the sixth. The shortstop has now hit safely in three straight starts since returning from a sore right knee and has logged at least one hit in 11 of his past 13 contests. For the season, he's slashing .270/.310/.427 with 12 homers, 51 RBI, 41 runs scored and four steals across 394 plate appearances.