Bichette went 2-for-5 with one triple, a solo home run and two runs scored in Sunday's 10-3 victory over the Reds.

In only his second game since an 18-day stint on the injured list due to patellar tendinitis in his right knee, Bichette proved his health with a triple in the first. He then homered in the fourth as he extended a modest hit streak to eight games. Bichette holds a .320 batting average which ranks second in the American League and raised his league-leading hit total to 147.