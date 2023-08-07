Bichette (knee) took part in some throwing drills Saturday and continues to steadily increase the amount of intensity of his baseball activities since he was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

According to Zwelling, the Blue Jays hadn't ruled out the possibility of Bichette beginning a hitting progression Sunday if he bounced back well from Saturday's workout, though it's unclear whether he ended up swinging the bat to close out the weekend. In any case, Bichette appears to be responding well to treatment for the patellar tendinitis in his right knee, and while he remains without a clear timeline for a return, he seemingly has a chance at being activated from the IL shortly after he's first eligible Friday.