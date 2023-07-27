Bichette went 3-for-5 with a run scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 8-1 win over the Dodgers.

The shortstop has seven hits in the last two games, boosting his slash line since the All-Star break up to .306/.358/.449. Bichette's 137 hits on the season leads the American League, with only Luis Arraez's 141 in Miami sitting ahead of him, but that's no surprise -- the 25-year-old also led the AL in hits in 2021 and 2022.