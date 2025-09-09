The Blue Jays placed Bichette on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left knee sprain.

Bichette appeared to tweak something on a slide into home plate during Saturday's game against the Yankees. He finished that contest but was then out of the lineup Sunday, and subsequent testing has revealed a sprain. The severity of the sprain isn't known at this time, so it's uncertain whether Bichette has a chance to return when eligible Sept. 17. Ernie Clement is starting at shortstop Tuesday versus the Astros and should be the Blue Jays' regular at the position while Bichette is shelved.