Bichette went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in Monday's 3-2 win over the Rays.

His two-run blast in the eighth inning off Jason Adam proved to be the game-winning hit. Bichette has been almost unstoppable in September, posting eight multi-hit performances in 11 games while slashing .511/.549/1.128 with six doubles, a triple, seven of his 24 homers on the year and 21 of his 87 RBI.