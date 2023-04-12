Bichette went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Tigers.
The Blue Jays put on a fireworks display in their home opener, clubbing five homers in total, and Bichette's contribution came in the eighth inning off Mason Englert. The shortstop has hit safely in five straight games, homering in three of them, and on the season Bichette is slashing .353/.389/.627 with two doubles, four long balls, nine RBI and 10 runs in 11 contests.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Posts another big game at plate•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Swats go-ahead homer in seventh•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Pops first homer of 2023•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Four hits in wild Opening Day win•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Shows off power Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Swipes first bag of spring•