Bichette went 3-for-5 with a double and a two-run home run in Friday's 4-0 victory over the Pirates.

The Blue Jays were already up 2-0 in the ninth inning, but Bichette solidified the win with a two run shot that scored Whit Merrifield. It was his 18th of the season and his first since he hit two in a game on Aug. 9. The shortstop has been hitting well lately, going 7-for-19 (.368) over his last five games. Bichette has improved his batting average from .259 to .263 over that span.