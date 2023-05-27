Bichette went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's victory over the Twins.
Bichette is now on a six-game hit streak, and also ranks fourth in the league with a .329 batting average. The shortstop is currently on pace to pass his career-high mark of 29 homers in a season, which he achieved in 2021. The 25-year-old's mix of contact and power hitting has made him a reliable fantasy play this year.
