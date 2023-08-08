Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said in an interview on MLB Network on Tuesday that Bichette (knee) was "moving around with very few symptoms, almost not at all" during a workout Monday, Ben Wagner of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Bichette resumed baseball activities a few days ago and looks to be ramping things back up with encouraging results as he works his way back from patellar tendinitis in his right knee. Toronto has not provided a timetable for the star shortstop's return, but if things continue to trend in the right direction, there seems to be a chance Bichette can be activated when first eligible Friday or shortly thereafter.