Bichette went 4-for-5 in Monday's loss to the Orioles.

All four knocks were singles, and none of them led to any runs, but Bichette remains laser-focused at the dish. The shortstop has a 10-game hitting streak going in which he's slashing .422/.435/.644 with seven doubles, a homer, six runs and 12 RBI, and per Mitch Bannon of The Athletic, he set a new Blue Jays franchise over the last two contests with hits in nine consecutive at-bats. Bichette's 130 hits on the season leads the majors, as he moved one ahead of Aaron Judge (wrist) with Monday's performance.