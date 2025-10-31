Bichette said Friday that he does not expect to require surgery this offseason to repair a PCL sprain in his left knee, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Bichette was diagnosed with a sprained knee in early September and missed seven weeks of action before rejoining the Blue Jays' roster for the World Series. He has been noticeably gimpy, but Bichette expects his knee injury to heal with rest. The impending free agent slashed .311/.357/.483 over 139 regular-season games and is 5-for-16 at the plate so far in the World Series.