Bichette (knee) has been swinging a bat and throwing, but a timetable for when he'll begin a running progression is unclear, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Bichette has been sidelined for the past three weeks with a PCL sprain in his left knee. The Blue Jays remain hopeful that they will get their shortstop back at some point during the postseason, but when exactly that will happen and in what capacity will remain a mystery until he's able to ramp up his running. Until then, Andres Gimenez will continue to fill in at shortstop.